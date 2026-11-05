The Bengaluru traffic police have issued traffic diversions effective for the next 18 months along Ballari Road, following the start of work on a four-lane elevated corridor by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). To manage anticipated gridlock along the critical artery connecting to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the police have completely prohibited all heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles, as well as KSRTC and private buses, from using the affected stretch.

The 1.6-km flyover project spans from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) staff quarters on Ballari Road to a raised rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle. Awarded to Hyderabad-based Auro Infra Pvt Ltd for Rs 420 crore, the project has a mandatory 18-month execution timeline, though civic projects in the city rarely meet initial deadlines.