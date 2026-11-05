The Bengaluru traffic police have issued traffic diversions effective for the next 18 months along Ballari Road, following the start of work on a four-lane elevated corridor by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). To manage anticipated gridlock along the critical artery connecting to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the police have completely prohibited all heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles, as well as KSRTC and private buses, from using the affected stretch.
The 1.6-km flyover project spans from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) staff quarters on Ballari Road to a raised rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle. Awarded to Hyderabad-based Auro Infra Pvt Ltd for Rs 420 crore, the project has a mandatory 18-month execution timeline, though civic projects in the city rarely meet initial deadlines.
To keep traffic moving smoothly, motorists and commercial operators are advised to follow the designated detours.
Towards Kempegowda International Airport (via Hebbal)
Route 1 (From central city): Proceed via Old High Grounds junction – Kalpana junction – Old Udaya TV junction – Cantonment railway station – Tannery Road – Nagawara Road, continuing onward to the airport.
Route 2 (From Yeshwanthpur): Travel via Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle, and continue along Ring Road toward the airport.
Towards Bengaluru city (from airport/Hebbal)
Route 1 (Via central city): Turn left at Hebbal toward Nagawara junction, take a right turn, and continue through Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road into the city.
Route 2 (Via Goraguntepalya): Take a right turn at Hebbal, proceed along Hebbal Ring Road – Kuvempu Circle – Goraguntepalya junction, turn left, and continue via Dr Rajkumar Road into the city.
Route 3 (From Yeshwanthpur to central city): Proceed via BHEL junction, turn right near Maramma Circle, and continue via Margosa Road
Route 4 (Local access via service road): Enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal flyover, continue to CBI junction, and rejoin Ballari Main Road toward the city.
Route 5 (To Anand Nagar and R T Nagar): Enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital, proceed toward Anand Nagar Cross, turn left at CBI Junction onto Anand Nagar Main Road, and continue toward RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.