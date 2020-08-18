Bengaluru Airport reconnects Karnataka capital to 14 international destinations

According to the statement by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), a total of 74 flights were cancelled on Monday.

As travel restrictions ease around the world, Bengaluru International Airport will now reconnect the state capital to 14 International destinations under international repatriation flights as well as the Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble programmes.

According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), 13 airlines will operate international flights under this programmes from Kempegowda International Airport.

The destinations connected directly from Bengaluru Airport include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir & Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, Indigo, GoAir, Air India Express & Vistara), Doha (Indigo & Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Kuwait (Air India & Indigo), Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express & Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India & British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (Indigo) and Singapore (Air India Express). BLR Airport will connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India).

“Passengers can get updated information on arrival and departure protocols on: https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/faqs-at-blr.html. They must verify all information with their respective airlines for updates on government policies, travel guidelines and eligibility,” BIAL said in a statement.

Since March, international air travel came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After nearly four months, India has resumed International air flights to the US, through an Air Bubble.

Air Transport bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. India has created air travel arrangements with countries like the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, the UAE and Maldives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.