After foreign secretary Nirupama Rao’s tweet, Bengaluru airport cleans up its act, wins praise

Nirupama Menon Rao, India’s former foreign secretary, recently slammed the Bengaluru international airport for the poor condition of its restrooms. However, the airport’s response not just earned Rao’s praise, but is also winning hearts online.

A few days ago, Rao had tweeted about the sorry state of restrooms in the international airport lounge at Bengaluru. Attaching images that she clicked of the broken sanitary fittings in the toilet and overflowing and broken trash cans, she wrote, “@BLRAirport Please do check the state of the toilets in the International Airport Lounge. Dirty and truly bad. Broken fittings, trash cans that are broken and overflowing. Where is #SwachhBharat @HariMarar.”

@BLRAirport Please do check the state of the toilets in the International Airport Lounge. Dirty and truly bad. Broken fittings, trash cans that are broken and overflowing. Where is #SwachhBharat @HariMarar pic.twitter.com/plt1BWNM5d — Nirupama Menon Rao, ??????? ???, ?????? (@NMenonRao) August 17, 2019

Within a few hours, the airport’s official account responded to Rao — who is also the co-founder of The South Asian Symphony Foundation, a Bengaluru-based trust dedicated to promoting peace in South Asia through music — saying the issue had been escalated to the department concerned.

Hello Mrs. Rao, thank you for bringing this to our notice & apologize for the unpleasant experience at BLR lounge. We have escalated this issue to the concerned department to look into the matter at the earliest. — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) August 18, 2019

This was followed by other users pointing out that a common man’s concerns would not be considered quite this fast.

If common people complain no one would have take action… Its all about image.. — Tata Rao (@TataRao74194516) August 25, 2019

Another user shared a similar experience he had to go through last year at the same airport.

Last year while coming back from bangluru I had the same bitter experience the toilets were so filthy I can’t express in words — Ashutosh Shrivastava (@ashutosh_jnkvv) August 25, 2019

However, officials of the Kempegowda International Airport won hearts with their prompt action. A few hours later, the airport handle posted photographs of the toilet cleaned and spruced up with new fittings, replying to Rao’s post.

Hello Mrs. Rao, we are glad to inform that our team has rectified the issue and enclosed images for your reference. Good day! pic.twitter.com/cOD6bW2gkm — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) August 18, 2019

Thank you https://t.co/HCC0qovpqw — Nirupama Menon Rao, निरुपमा राउ, بینظیر (@NMenonRao) August 24, 2019

The Bengaluru International Airport is among the fastest-growing airports in the world, and it is estimated that 65 million passengers per annum will transit from it by 2024-25.

A video walkthrough of the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of the Bengaluru airport had recently gone viral on social media.

