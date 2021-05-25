Bengaluru airport processed over 6.5 lakh kg of Covid relief material from April this year: BIAL

Officials of the airport added that it had also facilitated the processing of 7.8 metric tonnes of cargo, which included 200 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou, China, on a specially chartered Indigo flight for the government of Karnataka. (Express photo)

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) has processed 6,50,225 kg (542,620 kg of imports and 107,605 kg of domestic inbound) of Covid-related relief material from April 1 to May 19 this year, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) stated on Tuesday.

Of the total, 567,791 kg were processed from May 1 to 19, with 507,820 kg of import and 59,971 kg of domestic inbound cargo. While 200 shipments came in during April, the first 20 days of May accounted for nearly 800 shipments, accounting for an overall 25,891 pieces of Covid-related cargo.

“During this period, the airport recorded a total of 136 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 101 international ATMs and 35 domestic ATMs, carrying Covid-related cargo. This included 21different carriers (7 Indian and 14 international carriers). Wuhan and Singapore are the top importing origins,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Oxygen concentrators, ventilators and Zeolite were the major import commodities, while Covid vaccines and PPEs were the top domestic inbound cargo.

Officials of the airport added that it had also facilitated the processing of 7.8 metric tonnes of cargo, which included 200 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou, China, on a specially chartered Indigo flight for the government of Karnataka.

“Another 150 tonnes of Zeolite, a critical component for generation of oxygen, came in from Rome on special Air India charter flights between May 16 and 19 for DRDO,” the spokesperson added.