Bengaluru airport will soon be connected to new international routes

The Bengaluru international airport will launch new international routes this year. This includes flights to Sydney, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Seattle, and other parts of the world, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced Wednesday.

A BIAL spokesperson said all airlines currently operating at the airport are expected to resume most of their international (pre-Covid) non-stop destinations by the second quarter of FY23.

According to an airport official, Qantas will begin its four weekly flights to Sydney from September 14, 2022. And, United Airlines is scheduled to begin its daily flights to San Francisco in the last quarter of this year.

“Apart from this, two weekly flights to Tel Aviv by Air India and daily flights to Seattle by American Airlines are also planned for the near future,” the airport spokesperson added.

Additionally, the new routes that were launched a few months before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have already restarted by respective airlines.

“Addis Ababa, connected by Ethiopian Airlines, Amsterdam by KLM, and Tokyo Narita by Japan Airlines have restarted. Japan Airlines will increase the frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August 2022, and KLM plans to further increase the frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from thrice to four times a week beginning July 2022,” the BIAL spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, international Air Traffic Movement (ATM) at Bengaluru’s airport has increased by 48 per cent in May 2022 as compared to March 2022.

The average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May 2022, compared to 6,500 in April 2022 and 5,500 in March 2022. Currently, Bengaluru airport serves 23 international destinations; it has the highest international connectivity among all the airports in south India.