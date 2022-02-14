Bengaluru airport sees nearly two-fold rise in rose shipments ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday stated that airport cargo witnessed a near two-fold increase in rose shipments in the run-up to Valentine’s Day this year. The airport facilitated the movement of approximately 5.15 lakh kg of roses to 25 international and domestic destinations this year, compared to 2.7 lakh kg shipped in 2021.

The demand for roses in the domestic market during Valentine’s season has seen a considerable rise this year. “Domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having increased to 3.15 lakh kg (6.5 million stems) vs 1.03 lakh kg in 2021, recording over 200 per cent growth. Around 2 lakh kg (7.3 million stems) were exported to international destinations this year vs last year’s 1.7 lakh kg,” a statement from the airport read.

“Bengaluru is the biggest exporter of roses in India. At the Bengaluru airport, we take pride in becoming a channel to aid the local community, growers and shippers by facilitating the shipment of their produce while maintaining freshness. Our cargo infrastructure, powered by technology, provides rapid distribution of perishable cargo, making the airport the preferred cargo airport in south India. We will continue to work with our cargo partners to introduce new initiatives and facilities that cater to constantly evolving demand,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at the airport.

The top domestic destinations for roses include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chandigarh. Among the top international destinations are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Amsterdam, Kuwait, Auckland, Beirut, Manila, Muscat and Dubai.

Bengaluru airport accounts for 31 per cent of India’s total perishable shipments and, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority’s (APEDA) data for FY 2020-21, it is the number one airport for flower exports in the country.