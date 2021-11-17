Bengaluru airport partners with Microsoft for hackathon to develop app for passengers

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, has partnered with Microsoft India for ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’ to develop an app to foster technology-led innovation and seamless passenger experiences.

“The hackathon invites professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts to participate in this challenge and design innovative solutions that will improve the end-to-end passenger experience at Bengaluru airport,” said BIAL in a statement.

The hackathon, which began on October 27 and ends on January 21, will allow developers to leverage a wide array of Microsoft Azure services to improve a passenger’s experience across different stages of their journey, starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers will showcase their solutions and shortlisted participants will submit their prototypes with all supporting documents which will be evaluated by the jury. Shortlisted teams will be given Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs). The winning teams will be announced on January 24. The winner and runner-up will get cash awards of Rs 1.5 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

“This initiative is in line with BIAL’s consistent efforts to develop a superior customer service that enables passengers to have a simple, seamless, and engaging travel journey while flying through Bengaluru Airport. BIAL has been the recipient of multiple awards including Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality and the prestigious ACI Director General’s Roll of Excellence for 2020,” the statement added.

Commenting on the partnership with Microsoft, George Fanthome, chief information officer of BIAL, said: “At BIAL, we are embedding innovative technologies across Bengaluru airport to continuously introduce solutions through a digital transformation of our airport operations. We are excited to partner with Microsoft to conduct BIAL Genie Hackathon which will help us in developing new solutions that deliver seamless passenger experiences.”

Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group lead, Microsoft India, said, “Empowering more people to unleash their potential remains a priority at Microsoft. We are delighted to partner with BIAL for the Genie Hackathon – an opportunity for programmers and developers to use Azure’s cloud computing technology and design a unique and comfortable passenger experience that will transform the travel experience for next-generation travellers.”