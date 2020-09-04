Bengaluru airport launches tech-enabled passenger flow management system

At the Kempegowda International Airport

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), with Xovis as its implementing partner on Friday, rolled out the tech-enabled Queue management system at the Kempegowda International Airport to reduce waiting time, enhance operational efficiency and manage passenger flow during peak hours.

According to BIAL, in addition, the Xovis PTS, a state-of-the-art passenger flow management system, will display live waiting time on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution, BIAL said in the statement.

Bengaluru airport @BLRAirport launches Tech-Enabled Passenger Flow Management System Airport to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/idwOZ8e4ev — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 4, 2020

The BIAL has installed 200 3D sensors which will capture passenger flow data at departure gates, check-in, Immigration, Security Hold Areas and Visa on-arrival areas

“At BIAL, our aim is to make Bengaluru Airport the most digitally advanced and efficient airport in the world. This system is part of BIAL’s vision to enable journeys, create experiences and touch lives as part of the gateway to a new India,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

According to BIAL, Xovis is a Swiss high-tech company that develops, manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for people flow measurement.

