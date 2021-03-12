Bengaluru airport launches India’s first dedicated express cargo terminal

The Express cargo terminal developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) at the 200,000 sq.ft. built-to-suit facility will house leading global express courier organisations such as DHL Express and FedEx Express.

The Bengaluru airport on Friday launched India’s first dedicated Express Cargo Terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers.

According to airport authorities, the cargo operations at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru are set to get bigger and better with the operationalisation of the Express Cargo Terminal.

“Express Industry Council of India (EICI) will operate the Common-User Express Terminal for other courier companies. The Common-user Terminal will add impetus to Bengaluru’s already strong e-commerce base. The Terminal will have a dedicated space for Customs offices, and direct access to both Landside and Airside,” BIAL said in a statement.

According to the airport, the 200,000 sq.ft Terminal will increase overall cargo capacity at Airport.

“At South India’s busiest Cargo Airport, this exclusive Terminal for express couriers at BLR Airport will significantly boost the trade and economy of the region. The new Terminal will enable ease of doing business and reduce transaction time and cost for the shipper by providing a dedicated facility for express courier shipments,” said M. Srinivas, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone.

“BLR Airport is well on track towards becoming a cargo hub, offering world-class infrastructure, powered by leading global logistics providers. With express courier gaining greater significance following the exponential growth of e-commerce, the Express Cargo Terminal at BLR Airport is a significant step towards supporting and driving this growth. In addition, it will facilitate trade and faster movement of goods across the world,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

The new facility will enable Bengaluru Airport to process 150,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) annually, taking the Airport’s overall annual cargo capacity to 720,000 MT, from the existing 570,000 MT. “This is a first-of-its-kind warehousing facility at an Indian airport, which has been designed and built-to-suit. This will offer operators with streamlined operational workflows the provision for future expansion. Mechanised truck docks will enable quicker acceptance and delivery of freight. The Terminal, with dedicated space for each operator, is expected to improve throughput and cater to the needs of the burgeoning industry,” BIAL said.

“Bengaluru Airport is the preferred cargo airport for shippers across South India. The key factors that led to the transformation of this Airport include operational efficiency, connectivity to key markets and geographic locations, with easier access to manufacturing hubs across South India. The introduction of the Express Cargo Terminal will strengthen the express cargo market in South India,” the statement added.