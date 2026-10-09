Gold smuggling bid using baggage trolleys: 2 travellers held at Bengaluru airport

The baggage trolley that was used to conceal gold (left) and gold biscuits seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

In a novel modus operandi to bypass customs checks, two travellers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Bengaluru International Airport this week attempted to smuggle 1.2 kg of gold biscuits by secretly attaching the packs to the underside of passenger baggage trolleys, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) monitored the two passengers on their arrival and later arrested them.

The gold, concealment material, and the baggage trolleys used for concealment were seized, the agency said.

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“During the course of surveillance, the passengers were observed sticking packets containing gold to the underside of baggage trolleys and thereafter moving away from the trolleys,” DRI said in a statement.