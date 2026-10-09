Gold smuggling bid using baggage trolleys: 2 travellers held at Bengaluru airport

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In a novel modus operandi to bypass customs checks, two travellers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Bengaluru International Airport this week attempted to smuggle 1.2 kg of gold biscuits by secretly attaching the packs to the underside of passenger baggage trolleys, officials said on Friday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) monitored the two passengers on their arrival and later arrested them.
The gold, concealment material, and the baggage trolleys used for concealment were seized, the agency said.
“During the course of surveillance, the passengers were observed sticking packets containing gold to the underside of baggage trolleys and thereafter moving away from the trolleys,” DRI said in a statement.
According to DRI, once the airport baggage trolleys with gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.78 crore were used by unsuspecting passengers to transport their luggage out of the airport, the smugglers would follow them to retrieve the hidden gold from the trolleys.
“This is a new and unique modus operandi that has been unearthed. It avoids carrying the smuggled gold through customs checks themselves,” DRI sources said.
The DRI, however, did not disclose the names of the passengers involved in the case, citing further investigations to identify the network involved in the racket.
“The passengers who had concealed the gold were observed following and monitoring the movement of such unsuspecting passengers and the trolleys, apparently with the intention of allowing the trolleys to move beyond the customs area and thereafter retrieving the concealed gold,” the DRI said.
Twelve gold biscuits, concealed in two packets, were recovered during inspection. “The recovered gold was found to be of 999.9 fineness (24-karat) and weighed 1,200.40 grams, valued at Rs 1,78,88,360,” the DRI said.
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