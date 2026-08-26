Passenger from Dubai caught hiding gold capsules in mouth at Bengaluru airport

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Security personnel at the Bengaluru airport intercepted a passenger Wednesday morning after discovering two gold capsules concealed inside his mouth during a routine security check.
Mohd Siraj, an Indian national, arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai aboard IndiGo flight 6E-1486, which landed at approximately 4.17 am. Siraj was in transit and scheduled to board a connecting domestic flight (IndiGo 6E-2518) to Ghaziabad at 9.20 am.
The attempted smuggling operation was uncovered during the mandatory pre-embarkation security check in the security hold area at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport.
Siraj was being frisked when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma noticed that the passenger was acting suspiciously and failing to respond appropriately to routine queries from the screening officer.
Suspecting potential concealment, Sub Inspector Sharma alerted the security hold area in-charge for an intensive physical examination. During the detailed check, security officers recovered two yellow-metal capsules, weighing approximately 82 grams, hidden inside Siraj’s oral cavity. Sources indicated that the passenger had placed the capsules in his mouth, believing they would evade detection during body-scanning and frisking procedures.
Following the discovery, CISF officers handed him over to the airport police, along with the recovered capsules, for detailed questioning and legal action.
“The CISF will lodge an official complaint, and the process of registering an FIR is currently underway,” a senior police officer confirmed, adding that further investigation is in progress to determine the purity of the metal and investigate potential smuggling links.
On August 20, CISF personnel intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok who were allegedly carrying approximately 260 grams of a gold-like metal in powdered form. This substance was concealed in specially stitched sections of their trousers.
The passengers were stopped at Terminal 1 while they were preparing to board a domestic flight to Ahmedabad after CISF personnel noticed their suspicious behaviour during security screening. The two were then handed over to the airport police for further action.
The air corridor from Dubai to India is one of the busiest routes for gold smuggling globally. This activity is mainly fueled by India’s high import duties on precious metals and significant domestic demand.
Dubai not only offers competitive gold prices and lower local taxes but also functions as a major global trade hub. Smuggling syndicates exploit price differentials, generating large profits by illegally transporting gold into Indian markets.
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