Passenger from Dubai caught hiding gold capsules in mouth at Bengaluru airport

Security personnel at the Bengaluru airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai after recovering two gold capsules from his mouth (Express photo/Special arrangement).

Security personnel at the Bengaluru airport intercepted a passenger Wednesday morning after discovering two gold capsules concealed inside his mouth during a routine security check.

Mohd Siraj, an Indian national, arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai aboard IndiGo flight 6E-1486, which landed at approximately 4.17 am. Siraj was in transit and scheduled to board a connecting domestic flight (IndiGo 6E-2518) to Ghaziabad at 9.20 am.

The attempted smuggling operation was uncovered during the mandatory pre-embarkation security check in the security hold area at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport.

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Siraj was being frisked when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma noticed that the passenger was acting suspiciously and failing to respond appropriately to routine queries from the screening officer.