Bengaluru: Fear of Covid-19, reluctance by family members made lesser people take flights, finds survey

The fear of contracting Covid-19 and family members being hesitant were among major reasons cited by people for avoiding flights since domestic operations resumed in a calibrated manner on May 25, a survey conducted in Bengaluru airport revealed.

The ‘Voice of Pax’ survey, commissioned by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), was conducted over five phases from April to July in a bid to understand passenger sentiment around air travel in a post-Covid world. Responses were collected from 6,098 passengers who travelled via KIA, BIAL officials said.

“However, the survey highlighted that with the passage of time people began to get more comfortable with airport safety measures. Acceptance of contactless processing improved from 62% to 100%, while comfort with using the Arogya Setu e-pass improved from 49% to 86%,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.

The survey was done using a systematic random sampling methodology, chosen from a database of over 1,50,000 passengers from across age, profession, group size, frequency of flying, and sector of flying, officials said.

Compared to April, 15 per cent more respondents said airports were safer than bus and railway stations in July.

“Though 21% were concerned about airport safety and hygiene checks in (lockdown) phase 1, it declined considerably to 6% in phase 5. In another favourable sign, safety perceptions associated with air travel and airports steadily improved through the phases. In the first phase, 71% of respondents considered air travel as the safest mode of transport, while in the final phase 89% of the respondents considered air travel to be the safest,” the BIAL spokesperson said.

This, in addition, has contributed to a higher positive disposition towards air travel as well. As per the results, those with an intent to take flights rose from a mere 13 per cent in phase 1 to 33% in phase 5 of the lockdown.

Recently, the airport had launched Virtual Information Desks, enabling travellers to have real-time conversations with airport staff over touch-free video.

Meanwhile, the temperature at all air-conditioned premises at the BLR Airport was increased to 25 ±1°C, two degrees higher than the 23 ±1°C temperature during the pre-COVID-19 period, in an effort to minimise transmission of the virus.

