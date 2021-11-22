Bengaluru airport becomes first in South Asia to commission Rosenbauer firefighting simulator

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has become the first airport in South Asia to commission a tactical simulator from Austria-based company Rosenbauer International to strengthen its firefighting capabilities.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), with this simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer panther trucks and operate high reach extendable turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies.

BIAL has added four advanced Rosenbauer concept fire trucks (CFT) to its fleet. Two Rosenbauer Panther 6×6 trucks and two Rosenbauer Panther 8×8 trucks, including two with HRETs, were commissioned recently, taking the overall number of CFTs in its fleet to eight. Bengaluru airport is the only one in India to commission these hi-tech trucks with HRETs, according to airport authorities.

The state-of-the-art facilities will be open for firefighters from other airports (in India and abroad), state fire departments and defence forces too.

“The simulator provides incident commanders, crew commanders and lead firefighters an opportunity to gain experience in the tactical use of CFTs through turret control and application of firefighting agents, command and control, vehicle operation and basic driving and positioning skills. The simulator has a cockpit that matches every detail of the Rosenbauer fire truck, providing a realistic experience in the operation of CFTs, including all operating controls, from the steering wheel to turret control, projected through multiple 55″ HD screens,” said BIAL spokesperson.

“Simulator training increases professional competency of firefighters as the scenarios are realistic and sessions can be replayed for effective evaluation,” the spokesperson added.

“At Bengaluru airport, our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of safety and with the Rosenbauer CFTs, we are well-equipped to efficiently handle difficult fire emergencies. We believe in training our teams, equipping them with advanced tools and modern technology, providing them with hands-on experience and keeping them ready to contain any possible emergencies. The tactical simulator will support in strengthening our firefighting capabilities even further,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief operating officer, BIAL.