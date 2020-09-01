Bengaluru airport facilitates travel for 1.4 million domestic passengers since easing of lockdown norms

Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru (PTI)

Despite coronavirus fears among passengers, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) continued to be one of the busiest airports in the country facilitating travel for at least 1.4 million domestic flyers ever since lockdown norms were eased.

According to statistics recorded by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – in-charge of operations at the airport – as many as 15,658 Air Traffic Movements took place since May 25 following a two-month lockdown which was imposed in March to avoid further spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Since the resumption of domestic operations, KIA has reconnected with 49 of 58 domestic city pairs, achieving 84 per cent of the pre-Covid network. Kolkata emerged as the top destination with 13 per cent of domestic passengers to and from Bengaluru Airport, while Delhi *(11 per cent) and Patna (per cent) were second and third, respectively,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.

Out of the regions in India where most passengers travelled to from Bengaluru, East emerged on top with 33.7 per cent, followed by South (30.9 per cent) and North (25.8 per cent). During the same time frame, least number of passengers travelled to cities in Western India (9.6 per cent).

During this period, the highest single-day passenger traffic was recorded in August when at least 29,950 people used the airport. This is more than 3.5 times the number recorded on the first day when operations resumed after lockdown, when at least 8,376 people used KIA on May 25.

Earlier last week, a survey commissioned by BIAL titled ‘Voice of Pax’ had revealed that the fear of contracting Covid-19 and apprehensive family members were among major reasons cited by people for avoiding flights since domestic operations resumed.

Recently, the airport had launched Virtual Information Desks, enabling travellers to have real-time conversations with airport staff over touch-free video.

Meanwhile, the temperature at all air-conditioned premises at the BLR Airport was increased to 25 ±1°C, two degrees higher than the 23 ±1°C temperature during the pre-COVID-19 period, in an effort to minimise transmission of the virus.

