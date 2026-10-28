Bengaluru airport begins Digi Yatra trials for select international flights

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has launched Digi Yatra trials for select international departures, extending the facial-recognition-based travel initiative beyond domestic flights.
In a press release Tuesday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the trial will allow eligible international passengers to use secure digital travel credentials and biometric authentication across participating touchpoints, while reducing repetitive identity and document checks.
The full-fledged operations are scheduled to begin on November 1. Meanwhile, trials are underway using the Digi Yatra Beta app. These trials are currently being conducted on flights from Bengaluru to London, Bengaluru to Male, and Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur.
BIAL said the initiative builds on Digi Yatra’s growing adoption across domestic air travel in India, with the platform currently serving more than 26.5 million users.
For international travel, identity will be securely established through e-passport chip validation on the Digi Yatra App followed by photo verification. A trusted digital travel credential will then enable seamless, secure, and privacy-preserving passenger journeys across participating touchpoints, the release noted.
The trial will cover terminal entry and security, with the potential to extend up to boarding for select international flights of IndiGo and Air India, it said. Immigration and emigration will remain separate statutory processes, and passengers must continue to carry the required travel documents. The trial does not replace mandatory document verification by airlines at designated counters.
George Fanthome, Chief Technical Officer at BIAL, said, “Through this trial, we are bringing together secure digital identity and face-enabled processing to reduce repeated document checks across participating touchpoints, while building a framework that can evolve and scale with the future needs of international travel.”
First flight from Zurich lands in Bengaluru
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), Switzerland’s national flag carrier, operated the first nonstop flight between Bengaluru and Zurich, landing in Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.
The flight between the two cities, which previously required at least one stop, is likely to reduce travel time. The flight will operate five times a week. Bengaluru is SWISS’s third Indian destination, joining Delhi and Mumbai.
The flight takes approximately 10 hours 30 minutes. SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger said, “With Bengaluru, we are launching more than just a new flight route. We are creating new opportunities for our guests, for Swiss companies, and for Switzerland as a business location. India is a market with enormous potential, and Bengaluru is one of Asia’s leading technology and innovation hubs.”
“Alongside Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is our third destination in India. We are making a targeted investment in the growth of our long-haul network while also strengthening Switzerland’s international connectivity. In an increasingly interconnected world, personal encounters and direct exchanges are more important than ever.”