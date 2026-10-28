Bengaluru airport begins Digi Yatra trials for select international flights

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has launched Digi Yatra trials for select international departures, extending the facial-recognition-based travel initiative beyond domestic flights.

In a press release Tuesday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the trial will allow eligible international passengers to use secure digital travel credentials and biometric authentication across participating touchpoints, while reducing repetitive identity and document checks.

The full-fledged operations are scheduled to begin on November 1. Meanwhile, trials are underway using the Digi Yatra Beta app. These trials are currently being conducted on flights from Bengaluru to London, Bengaluru to Male, and Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur.