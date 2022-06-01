Bengaluru airport deploys 13 robots to assist passengers on pilot basis

The airport authorities have deployed 13 robot assistants called ‘Temi’ on a pilot basis to assist passengers at the terminal-I of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

The robots will assist commuters in finding their boarding gate, shopping areas, baggage claim area, drinking water facilities and wash rooms, among others.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sampreeth Sadanand Kotian, head (terminal operation) at Bengaluru Airport, said: “Temi, also called Sky, will not only answer passengers’ queries but also help them locate various spots at the airport. The robots have been placed on a pilot basis. We will be able to deploy more such robots after improving the Artificial Intelligence system running them.”

Airport authorities said the robots will be mapped to a particular floor and they will have no idea of other floors at the terminal.