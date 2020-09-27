Bengaluru airport to city centre in 10 mins? Virgin Hyperloop to study feasibility

According to a statement released by Virgin Hyperloop, the connectivity could reduce the travel time between the airport and the city center to 10 minutes. Source: Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Sunday signed a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from Kempegowda International Airport to Bengaluru city.

According to a statement released by Virgin Hyperloop, the connectivity could reduce the travel time between the airport and city center to 10 minutes.

“The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With a speed of up to 1,080 kmph, the hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from Bengaluru Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis,” the statement read.

We are thrilled to announce a trailblazing #partnership with @virginhyperloop which will delve into the feasibility of a mode of mass transit to enable #travel from #BLRairport to the city centre in 10 minutes. Know more: https://t.co/YoP0qKnGGP #WeAreHereForYou pic.twitter.com/WYCl73Ua5V — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) September 27, 2020

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL in the presence of Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department.

“The commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from Bengaluru Airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future and enabling the efficient movement of people,” said TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Virgin Hyperloop said that travellers could streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

“We feel honored to partner with BIAL to explore ways in which the hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru. Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain,” Sultan bin Sulayem said.

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL. Source: Virgin Hyperloop

Meanwhile, Bengaluru airport announced that it would be connected to the sub-urban railway in a few weeks and have metro connectivity in four years.

“Hyperloop mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL.

Hyperloop envisages pods or capsules travelling at high speeds through low-pressure tubes erected on columns or tunneled underground. The system is fully autonomous and sealed, leaving little scope for any driver-related error. In a sealed environment with almost no air resistance, the pods are expected to reach very high speeds.

In the last few years in India, various companies have announced hyperloop routes, with the leading projects along the Mumbai-Pune and Amravati-Vijayawada routes.

