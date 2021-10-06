Bengaluru Airport City appoints architectural consultants for RDE Village

Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has appointed DP Architects Singapore and Portland Design UK as architectural consultants for the integrated Retail-Dining-Entertainment (RDE) Village project that is being developed as part of the Airport City.

The state-of-the-art project would be strategically located adjacent to the Concert Arena and the Convention and Exhibition Centre. The project will be developed on a 23-acre land, over a built-up area of 1.1 million square feet, as a mid to high-end shopping and lifestyle destination, catering to the growing demand of this segment in Bengaluru. Connectivity to the RDE village is expected to be boosted by the BMTC bus service and the upcoming Metro lines.

BACL in its press release said, “enabled competently by technology, the RDE Village will be a mall that aims to be ahead of the curve, by deeply engaging customers across all forms of Retail, Dining and Entertainment. Regular retail will be accompanied by frequent pop-up incubators, dining experiences will run the gamut of local cuisines to those driven by international chefs, and sensory experiences in the mall across age groups will encourage longer dwell time and ensure repeat visits.Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed phenomenal growth during the past several years, becoming one of the fastest-growing airports in the world. The Airport concluded the Calendar Year 2019 with 33.65 million passengers.”

Rao Munukutla, CEO, BACL, said, “The RDE Village is built on the vision of creating a new destination with a deep connection to the community, culture and environment, focusing on human-centric design. This is reflected in our overall design sensibility which is innovation-driven, incorporating sustainable features.”