Bomb threat scare at Bengaluru Airport; police investigating

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 20, 2022 10:17:20 am
The Bengaluru Police early on Friday received a hoax bomb threat call at Bengaluru airport, following which the police, along with the CISF and a dog squad, searched the entire perimeter of the airport.
Bengaluru Airport officials confirmed the incident to The Indian Express and said it was a hoax.
The police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.
