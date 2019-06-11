Bangalore airport gets new battery-operated indoor ambulance system

Medical emergency situations will be handled quicker at Bangalore International Airport, thanks to an indoor ambulance service that was launched at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday.

Advertising

The battery-operated indoor ambulances which will host professionally trained and experienced emergency medical technicians from KIA’s medical partner Aster Hospital will be available for assistance round the clock for both domestic and international passengers.

Also read: Bengaluru airport: Widening of main access road begins; new route map finalised

According to a BIAL spokesperson, the ambulances are equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential equipment, to enable faster medical care before moving the patient safely and securely to Aster Hospital for further care. Two customised battery-operated high-tech ambulances will be used at the airport.

Advertising

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL says that the indoor ambulance service will now help provide rapid response during medical emergencies that occur in the airport. “Treatment starts as soon as the patient is onboard the ambulance and continues on the journey to the hospital. Our aim is to provide the best care for the passengers who need emergency support,” he says.

The system is expected to be helpful to the ever-growing number of passengers who chose to fly to national and international destinations from the Bengaluru airport.

2.91 million passengers transit via Bengaluru airport in May 2019

Interestingly, KIA also recorded a 6.2 per cent growth in the number of passengers transited via the airport in May 2019. According to the statistics shared by the airport officials, over 2.91 million passengers used the airport during May 2019. The same till May 31 from January 1, 2019, is 5.65 million, indicating a 4.9 per cent annual growth.

It can be noted that a record 33.3 million passengers had transited through the airport in 2018-19, indicating a 23.8% growth in the same from that of the previous year. It is estimated that 65 million passengers will transit from KIA per annum by 2024-25.

Also read: Bengaluru airport completes 11 years of operations, expects 65 million passengers per annum by 2025