‘Baba’, serial offender held for soliciting money from Bengaluru air passengers

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Two men have been arrested in separate incidents for allegedly soliciting money from passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on October 15 and 16, authorities said on Saturday.
The first incident involved Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, who was allegedly found soliciting money from passengers in the Terminal 2 departure area on October 15 while wearing religious attire and a face mask. Last February, Kumar was apprehended for similar activity at Terminal 1 and warned against repeating the offence, according to the police.
However, he allegedly continued the activity at the airport, following which a case was registered and he was arrested, the police said.
A day later, on October 16, the airport’s landside security personnel intercepted another man, identified as Prateek Bhatia, for allegedly soliciting money from passengers in the Terminal 2 Arrival area. He had previously been apprehended for similar activity in the same area, airport authorities said.
Bhatia was handed over to the airport police.
A police officer said the two men had allegedly continued soliciting money from passengers despite being apprehended earlier for similar activities.
“Kumar used to dress like a baba and approach passengers for money. He had been apprehended earlier at Terminal 1, but continued the activity at the airport. Bhatia was also apprehended for similar activity and arrested,” the officer said.