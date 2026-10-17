‘Baba’, serial offender held for soliciting money from Bengaluru air passengers

Two men have been arrested in separate incidents for allegedly soliciting money from passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on October 15 and 16, authorities said on Saturday.

The first incident involved Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, who was allegedly found soliciting money from passengers in the Terminal 2 departure area on October 15 while wearing religious attire and a face mask. Last February, Kumar was apprehended for similar activity at Terminal 1 and warned against repeating the offence, according to the police.

However, he allegedly continued the activity at the airport, following which a case was registered and he was arrested, the police said.