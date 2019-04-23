Bengaluru Airport: 173 Singapore-bound passengers have harrowing time due to verbal threat

Singapore based Scoot Airlines flight from Bangalore to Singapore was delayed for more than 10 hours overnight on April 23 due to a security threat, arising out a false statement made by a foreign national on the flight.

Around 173 passengers of Flight TR573 were stranded at the airport. The flight was supposed to depart at 2.30 am but later on took off after 10 hours.

Sources in the Bangalore International Airport Ltd, told Indianexpress.com, “after all the passengers had boarded inside the flight and when the flight was about to take off, the flight crew heard a foreign national on board talking about a machine gun in his guitar bag. Immediately the crew informed this to the pilot and the pilot informed the airport agency.”

By then, the flight had not taken off. “All the passengers were made to go through security screening and immigration clearance once again. Hence, the flight was delayed. After the checks, the threat turned out to be a hoax,”.