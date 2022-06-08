Bengaluru airport unveils ‘080 Lounge’ at terminal one

The Bengaluru airport Wednesday unveiled an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience for passengers at the airport’s terminal one.

The lounge is called ‘080 Lounge’, the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, and has a small library, movie screening area, bar counters, buffet setups and other amenities for passengers.

A senior official from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “Our luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish Bengaluru Airport’s connection and dedication to the city. Not just the name, its design aspects, including art, artisans, heritage and flora also reflect the rich culture of the city. Lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘garden city’. Designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, 080 is set to leave a lasting impression of the vibrant city of Bengaluru in their minds.”

“We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the journeys of passengers and surpass their expectations. Our customers are going to be delighted by the world-class amenities and services at the 080 lounges. We are proud to be bringing this exciting brand with unique design sensibilities, creating a truly innovative and unique space tailored to the needs of passengers,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

The lounge is operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), and are open for passengers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines and for all patrons who wish to access the services.

The lounge is adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens and has well-curated spaces, each designed to cater to passengers’ unique needs and allows them to relax and rejuvenate before the flight.

“Some of the features include an ‘Entertainment pod’ with an enclosed space for watching movies, a ‘Wellness Zone’ with therapy rooms, and a ‘Quiet Lounge’ with a library that awaits those who seek privacy. Conceptualised and designed to leave a lasting impression on passengers, the Domestic Lounge has well-curated spaces that offer a multitude of experiences,” officials said.

The BIAL has also set up a 080 Transit Hotel, to provide a comfortable and convenient accommodation option for transit passengers. “It offers a flexible hourly rate payment offering, which can be leveraged by flyers if they want to relax between long layovers. The lounges will offer a top-notch culinary experience, ably managed by professionals led by celebrity chef Abhijit Saha. Both the domestic and international departure lounges will adhere to sustainability principles as a part of BIAL’s long-standing commitment to a more sustainable future. Food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport,” officials added.