Bengaluru airfares chart: How much would it cost to fly now to other cities?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fixed flight fare bands to various destinations after the Centre announced the resumption of domestic air travel, which was suspended from the last two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said only one-third of flights would be operated under strict norms when domestic flight services restart on Monday while fixing an upper and lower limit for fares. Explaining the methodology of ticket fares, Puri said 40 per cent of the seats in any flight would have to be sold at the mid-point of the lower and upper air fare limits prescribed for any route by the authorities.

As per the rates published by the DGCA on Thursday, the flight fares for travel between Bengaluru and Delhi will be within the range of Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,000 starting May 25.

The government capped airfares for three months and divided the routes into seven bands based on the duration of flights to ensure that ticket prices are not only affordable for passengers but also financially viable for airlines, which have been one of the worst affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bengaluru to Patna, Jaipur, Ranchi fares between Rs 4,500- Rs 13,000

While fares from Bengaluru to Amritsar, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Ranchi is within Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,000, traveling from Bengaluru to Agartala, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Chandigarh, and Varanasi will cost between Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700.

Flights from Bengaluru to Indore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Raipur will cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000. From Bengaluru to Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Kolkata, Port Blair, and Vizag, the rates will be between Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000.

Bengaluru to Chennai, Kochi will cost between Rs 2,000-Rs 6,000

The DGCA has fixed prices in the range of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000 for flights from Bengaluru to Chennai, Kochi, and Mangaluru. Flights operating between Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut, Coimbatore, Goa and Hyderabad will cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500.

