scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Bengaluru: Former Air Force Technical College trainee found dead, police register murder case

Former AFTC trainee Ankit Kumar Jha, who had been discharged from service following a court of inquiry, was found dead in an unoccupied hostel room at the AFTC in a suspected case of suicide on September 21

Ankit Kumar Jha, a former AFTC trainee who had been discharged from service following a court of inquiry, was found dead in an unoccupied hostel room at the AFTC.

The Bengaluru police have registered a murder case, naming senior officials of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru, over the unnatural death of a 27-year-old former AFTC trainee on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

Ankit Kumar Jha, a former AFTC trainee who had been discharged from service following a court of inquiry, was found dead in an unoccupied hostel room at the AFTC in a suspected case of suicide on the afternoon of September 21.

More news from the city |After NIA raids PFI, Bengaluru police arrest 14 for ‘plotting communal trouble’

Ankit’s brother Aman filed a complaint against senior AFTC officials, including an Air Commodore, two Group Captains, and two Wing Commanders, on Thursday. The AFTC officials have been accused of murder and tampering with evidence.

More from Bangalore

“We have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint by the brother. We are still investigating the case and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” DCP (North) Vinayak Patil said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 02:22:11 pm
Next Story

Punjab University employee found dead on campus, cops claim suicide

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement