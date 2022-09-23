Bengaluru: Former Air Force Technical College trainee found dead, police register murder case

The Bengaluru police have registered a murder case, naming senior officials of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru, over the unnatural death of a 27-year-old former AFTC trainee on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

Ankit Kumar Jha, a former AFTC trainee who had been discharged from service following a court of inquiry, was found dead in an unoccupied hostel room at the AFTC in a suspected case of suicide on the afternoon of September 21.

More news from the city | After NIA raids PFI, Bengaluru police arrest 14 for ‘plotting communal trouble’

Ankit’s brother Aman filed a complaint against senior AFTC officials, including an Air Commodore, two Group Captains, and two Wing Commanders, on Thursday. The AFTC officials have been accused of murder and tampering with evidence.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint by the brother. We are still investigating the case and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” DCP (North) Vinayak Patil said.