Bengaluru Air Force Technical College former trainee death: Preliminary report indicates hanging as cause

A preliminary post-mortem analysis of the body of a former trainee flying officer of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru, who died under unnatural circumstances on September 21 at a hostel room at the AFTC, has revealed that the death was caused by hanging.

The preliminary post-mortem report was received by the Gangamangudi police in north Bengaluru Monday from a government hospital. Sources said that the post-mortem – which is a preliminary forensic analysis ahead of detailed biological and chemical analysis – had revealed ligature marks on the neck which are suggestive of hanging in cases of death by suicide.

“The post-mortem report is a preliminary report. It is subject to chemical and forensic analysis. The final report is not yet done. We have received the articles for forensic analysis today. Once the FSL report is received we will get a final analysis. We have to wait to confirm the cause of death,” said a senior police officer familiar with the probe into the unnatural death of the trainee flying officer.

The death of the former trainee, Ankit Kumar Jha, 27, at a hostel room in the AFTC in Bengaluru has resulted in the registering of a murder case against senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on the basis of a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased. The officials have also been accused of tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, the IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the death of the trainee at the AFTC campus.

“A Court of Inquiry by IAF is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the death of the UTFO. On 24 September 2022, his kin visited AFTC. They were briefed about the incident,” the IAF said in an official statement Sunday.

The trainee was discharged from service following a court of inquiry process into allegations of misconduct brought by a fellow trainee officer, the IAF said in its statement.

“The deceased UTFO had joined IAF in February 2021 and was undergoing training at AFTC. His training had been terminated on 20 September 2022, after informing his father of the same. Termination of training was the result of recommendations made by a Court of Inquiry (COI), which was instituted following a complaint by a fellow woman trainee officer against the UTFO on 30 June 2022,” the IAF said.

“It had been established that the UTFO had committed certain acts of misconduct. The inquiry proceedings were duly examined at multiple levels before being approved at Air HQ, as per established procedure on the subject,” the IAF statement added.

“The Indian Air Force condoles the unfortunate loss of life and prays for strength to the bereaved family in their time of grief. IAF is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the police on the matter,” the IAF further said.