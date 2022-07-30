Bengaluru: African national develops symptoms of monkeypox, samples sent to National Institute of Virology

Karnataka health authorities have sent blood samples of a suspected monkeypox patient in Bengaluru to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The suspected monkeypox patient is said to be an African national who came to Bengaluru on July 4 for a kidney transplant.

A health official working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, “The African national had come to Bengaluru from Ethiopia for a kidney treatment at a private hospital. He did not show any symptoms of monkeypox then. We can confirm only after the results of the samples come in. There was another traveller from Brazil who did not possess yellow fever certificate, so we put him in isolation at a general hospital in Jayanagar. The Union government has mandated all those arriving from South American and African nations to possess yellow fever vaccination certificates. He was later released from the hospital.”

BBMP special commissioner (health) Dr KV Trilok Chandra said, “The samples have been sent to NIV, Pune last week since the traveller concerned had developed symptoms… He (patient) is presently at a private hospital.”

According to the state health department guidelines, “All suspected cases at points of entries, and in the community should be screened and tested through both hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance. Confirmed case should be isolated for at least 21 days and until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off.”

“The symptomatic travellers (those with symptoms of monkeypox) arriving from the affected countries either directly at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports/seaport or from other international airports, particularly those with a history of contact with a known case of monkeypox in the last 21 days should be screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes,” the guidelines said.