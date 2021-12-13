scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
Bengaluru: African man stabbed to death by friend

The accused reportedly took out a knife and stabbed Victor in his chest and abdomen during an argument and fled from the spot.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
December 13, 2021 6:29:38 pm
A murder case has been registered at the Banaswadi police station.

A 36-year-old African man was stabbed to death by his friend here on Sunday night. The incident took place near Kullappa circle in Kammanahalli.

The deceased has been identified as Victor. The police said that the man was staying in Bengaluru for many years. The accused reportedly took out a knife and stabbed Victor in his chest and abdomen during an argument and fled from the spot. The accused is also said to be of African descent.

Police said that Victor was rushed to the hospital with the help of locals but he later succumbed to his injuries. The cops said that they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. A murder case has been registered at the Banaswadi police station.

