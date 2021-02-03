Aero India 2021: India’s military aviation expo underway at Yelahanka Air Force station

The 13th edition of the Aero India show began at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station on Tuesday. The three-day show will be held from February 3 to 5.

The event was inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Three Mi-17 helicopters took part in the flypast during the inauguration of Aero India-2021.

Speaking at the event, Singh said that India offers a unique opportunity in defence and aerospace manufacturing. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defence platforms has become the focus of the country’s defence policy, he said.

“I believe Aero India 2021 will boost investment, expand manufacturing ecosystem, support enterprises, appreciate and enhance the technology levels and propel the economic growth for the country”, he said.

Singh added that this year’s show will showcase India’s commitment towards the country’s growing defence capabilities and will also feature seminars on Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“I am confident that these three days will prove to be productive and fulfilling. I am also sure that our shared vision and values will forge new relations and carry forth the existing relationships and associations to the next level”, he said, before wishing the show success and declaring it open.

BMTC to provide transportation for Aero India show

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that the transport authority will be operating buses to and from the venue during the Aero India Show in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka from February 3 to 5.

In a release, BMTC said that they will be providing safe and affordable commute between Kempegowda Bus Station and Yelahanka Bus Station on these three days, while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Bengaluru Police bans flying of drones, UAVs and balloons

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has prohibited flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones and balloons in the city from February 1 to 8 in view of the three-day Aero India show.

Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/ Robotic Process Automation, Para-gliders/ Micro-lights/ Small Aircrafts, Drones/ Quad Copters, Balloons is prohibited within the limits of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from February 1 to 8, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had said in an order.

Karnataka to showcase tech hubs

The Karnataka government Department of Industrial Training and Employment (DITE), in collaboration with Tata Technologies will be showcasing their initiative – Transformation of 150 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Technological Hubs – during the show.

According to a release, the civil and technological upgradation of the ITIs to be utilised as skill development centres for the youth and as technological hubs by MSMEs and large industries will be showcased. The ITI transformation programme has been undertaken by the Karnataka government to create a highly skilled workforce and attract investments.