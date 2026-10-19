Bengaluru lawyer shot dead after tenants return with ‘rent money’

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A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead at his residence in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area late on Sunday night, allegedly by two of his tenants due to a dispute over unpaid rent.
The victim, Manjunath, was shot in the forehead at close range around 11.45 pm at his home in Pattandur Agrahara, the police said. The accused, both tenants from Bihar, are on the run.
According to the police, Manjunath and the two tenants had argued about non-payment of rent nearly an hour before the shooting. Investigators said the men later returned to the house and allegedly opened fire at the advocate.
“Going by prima facie information, the accused returned to the residence saying they were there to pay the rent,” a police officer said.
‘They opened fire when he was counting money’
The Whitefield police have registered a murder case and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the property, which have reportedly captured the incident. A Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the scene and examined evidence.
The police said Manjunath owned land in the Whitefield area, where temporary sheds had been rented out.
“A person named Ankit Kumar Dubey and his friend came home with the rent money. Manjunath was living on the second floor of the building. While he was counting the money, the accused opened fire and fled,” Manjunath’s brother, Muniraju, said.
He also hinted at foul play. “We give houses and places for rent, especially to labourers. Some people don’t pay rent and flee. It is common. This argument was about Rs 5,000 rent,” he said.