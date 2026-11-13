They came with rent, then shot him: 1 held in Bengaluru advocate murder case

The Bengaluru police have arrested one of the two accused in the murder of a 43-year-old advocate in Pattandur Agrahara, following a 20-day manhunt across several states. The second accused is still absconding, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused, Amit Kumar Dubey, 25, is from Bihar and was apprehended on November 12. The second accused, Pawan Kumar Dubey, is still on the run.

Amit and Pawan are accused of murdering advocate B Manjunath over outstanding rent on October 18.

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Argument over pending rent

According to the preliminary investigation, the two accused, who worked as food delivery agents in Bengaluru, had rented a premises in Pattandur Agrahara from Manjunath.