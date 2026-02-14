Bengaluru advocate assaulted after objecting to public urination on Church Street

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 50-year-old advocate in Bengaluru has registered a complaint after he was allegedly assaulted late Wednesday night after he objected to a man urinating on the driveway of a commercial building on Church Street.
According to the complaint filed by advocate Adarsh Gangal, the incident occurred around 9 pm while he was returning home after finishing work at his office near Kalpak Arcade on Church Street.
In his complaint, Gangal stated that he noticed a man urinating on the wall along the driveway behind the building. He told the individual that it was not an appropriate place for urination and asked him to use a toilet instead. The man allegedly ignored him and continued. Two other persons were reportedly present nearby and were said to be consuming alcohol.
When he again objected and said he would call the police, the man allegedly responded with abusive language. The situation escalated when the complainant attempted to photograph the individual on his mobile phone.
According to the complaint, the man tried to snatch the phone while two others restrained Gangal. One of them allegedly struck him on the face, breaking his spectacles. The three individuals are also accused of forcibly deleting the photograph from his mobile phone.
Security personnel from the building reportedly intervened after noticing the altercation and separated the parties. Upon inquiry, the primary accused was identified as Satish. Gangal said that he could identify the two other accused.
Based on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered on Wednesday under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), 352 (pertains to assault or use of criminal force) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said that further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Several crew members from the films 1920: Horrors of the Heart and Khilone have alleged that payments amounting to several lakhs remain unpaid by Vikram Bhatt.