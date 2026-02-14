Bengaluru advocate assaulted after objecting to public urination on Church Street

A 50-year-old advocate in Bengaluru has registered a complaint after he was allegedly assaulted late Wednesday night after he objected to a man urinating on the driveway of a commercial building on Church Street.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Adarsh Gangal, the incident occurred around 9 pm while he was returning home after finishing work at his office near Kalpak Arcade on Church Street.

In his complaint, Gangal stated that he noticed a man urinating on the wall along the driveway behind the building. He told the individual that it was not an appropriate place for urination and asked him to use a toilet instead. The man allegedly ignored him and continued. Two other persons were reportedly present nearby and were said to be consuming alcohol.