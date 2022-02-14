Bengaluru: Advocate arrested over clash on court premises

The Halasuru Gate police on Sunday arrested an advocate for allegedly assaulting other advocates on the City Civil Court premises in Bengaluru.

The accused Jagadish KN Mahadev, who represented the woman in the sex-for-job scam involving former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was facing a defamation case filed by an IPS officer for alleged corruption claims. He was arrested from his house in Kodigehalli based on a complaint filed by advocate Narayana Swamy for the alleged assault and social media threats, said the police.

Mahadev has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy, rioting and attempted murder. The police also booked 40 others, including Mahadev’s son and two colleagues.

Mahadev on Friday went to the court to submit documents in the defamation case, accompanied by his colleagues.

Swamy, in his complaint, alleged that Mahadev and a few others were requested not to abuse advocates on social media.

“On February 10, they created a commotion on the court premises and threatened me. On February 11, Mahadev and others entered the court premises and disturbed the peace. They held me by my neck and kicked me. Some other advocates were also threatened,” Swamy stated in the complaint.

Mahadev, on the contrary, said that a group of people attacked his son and colleagues. He also allegedly put out a video on social media threatening and abusing lawyers, senior police personnel and president of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru Vivek Subba Reddy.

Reddy also filed a petition against Mahadev with police commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday.