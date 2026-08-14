Bengaluru activist gets customs relief on Covid oxygen concentrator imports

Vinay Kumar is known in Bengaluru for his Reclaim Constitution initiative, which holds events and activities to promote awareness of the Indian Constitution. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A Bengaluru activist has secured relief from a Rs 35 lakh customs duty notice issued on oxygen concentrators imported and donated free of charge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinay Kumar, a resident of Rajajinagar, had coordinated the fundraising and delivery of approximately 700 oxygen concentrators from Europe with the help of German acquaintances from the group Technology Without Borders in May 2021.

Years later, this March, he received a notice seeking customs duty on the devices, with officials claiming they were imported for “personal use”.

On August 5, a customs court dismissed the demand against the NGO through which the concentrators had been routed. “The importer acted with transparency at all stages of import, assessment and audit….there is no evidence to establish any collusion, wilful misstatement, or suppression of facts,” the court ruled.