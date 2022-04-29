Bengaluru: Acid attack on 24-year-old woman for rejecting stalker’s advances

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries after a 27-year-old man stalking her poured acid on her on Thursday morning while she was on her way to work. Three police teams are now on the lookout for the man, who fled the spot.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh, a Hegganahalli resident who runs a small garment factory. According to the police, the woman, who worked at an office in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road, was climbing the stairs to her workplace when Nagesh splashed acid on her from behind. When the woman fell on the ground, Nagesh, who was wearing gloves, allegedly continued to pour acid on her even as she screamed for help.

According to the police, Nagesh, who stayed as a tenant at the woman’s uncle’s house for seven years, was stalking her. An MCom graduate, the woman had rejected Nagesh’s ‘proposal’ and had complained to her uncle, who then asked Nagesh to vacate his house a few months ago. Nagesh, however, continued to stalk her and even created a scene in front of her colleagues, police said.

“We were aware of Nagesh harassing her and we had warned him and informed his family members as well. His brother and aunt had assured us that it would stop,” the woman’s uncle said Friday. “Her elder sister’s wedding was scheduled on May 7-8. We are shocked. We request the government to help us.” The woman had attended banking exams recently and was confident she would crack it, her family said.

“She received immediate treatment and is out of danger. Doctors have said that they will keep her under observation for 7 days,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said, adding that she had burn injuries on her chest, back and head.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu who visited the spot and the woman said that a suo moto case has been taken up and promised government assistance for the family.

The Kamakshipalya police have seized the acid bottle and sent it to a forensic science laboratory.