Bengaluru: Man throws acid on woman after she rejects marriage proposal, arrested

In the second such incident in Bengaluru city in the last month, a 36-year-old man attacked a 32-year-old woman by throwing diluted acid on her face after she refused to marry him. The incident took place on Friday morning around 9.30 am at the busy Sarakki junction near Kumaraswamy Layout police station.

While the man, identified as Ahmed, was arrested, the woman, a divorcee and mother of three children, is reportedly out of danger. Police said Ahmed, a Bengaluru resident, and the woman, a resident of Ilyas Nagar, knew each other for three years as they worked in the same incense stick factory.

According to police sources, Ahmed and the woman were in a relationship that lasted for one-and-a-half years. Police said Ahmed is married and has children. He allegedly wanted a second wife and wanted to marry the woman. After she refused, the duo argued over the issue several times, police said.

“On Friday morning, the couple argued over the same issue and Ahmed, who was already carrying diluted acid, threw it on the face of the woman when she refused his marriage proposal. The woman managed to partially escape but her right eye sustained injuries. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital where her eyes were cleaned and it was found that her vision was not affected,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey.

Police said the woman is out of danger and will be discharged soon.

This is the second incident in the last month in Bengaluru city where a woman was attacked with acid. On April 28, Nagesh Babu allegedly attacked a 24-year-old woman with acid while she was heading to work in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road.