Bengaluru: Four Kerala youths die in road accident

Four youths died while several others were injured in a road accident in Bengaluru. The accident occurred on NICE Road near Purvankara Apartments around 9.30pm on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Fazil, Abhilash, Shilpa and Jeena. All those who died in the accident were from Kerala and they were working in Bengaluru for the last few years. Fazil, Abhilash and Jeena were software professionals and Shilpa was a teacher in a private school. Jeena and Shilpa lived in Electronic City while Fazil and Abhilash lived in Bommanahalli, the police said.

The police added that four persons traveling in a Qualis vehicle received injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The police added that a chain-reaction accident was caused after a truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number hit a car, in which the deceased were traveling, from behind.

“We do not know where these people were heading to as the night curfew was about to start at 10pm. They had a lot of packed clothes with them and we suspect that they might have been traveling outside Bengaluru. They were driving slowly but it was the truck that was speeding,” said a police officer.

The police said that two more cars and three to four container vehicles also got damaged in the accident. They added that four persons traveling in a Qualis vehicle received injuries and are undergoing treatment. Whereas two occupants of a Swift vehicle received minor injuries. The post mortem of the deceased has been carried out and the bodies will be handed over to family members. The truck driver is absconding and a probe is underway, the police said.

Traffic on NICE Road came to a halt following the incident as vehicles remained stuck for up to eight kilometres from the accident site.