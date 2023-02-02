Bengaluru woman, daughter crushed to death after concrete mixer truck topples onto car

A woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident Wednesday morning after a concrete mixer truck lost control and toppled onto their car on Bannerghatta Road, the Karnataka Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gayathri Kumar, 46, and her daughter Samatha,16, residents of Kaggalipura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, Gayathri who worked in a private firm was on her way to drop off Samantha, a class 10 student, at Sherwood High School located on Bannerghatta Road when the speeding concrete mixer vehicle lost its control and crushed them to death on Kaggalipura-Bannerghatta road.

“The duo were stuck under the vehicle and died on the spot. Gayathri’s husband Sunil Kumar rushed to the spot upon receiving a message via the car’s emergency system. Soon after the incident, the driver of the concrete mixer vehicle escaped. A police officer said that they have issued notice to the vehicle driver to appear before them,” said a police officer with the Bannerghatta station.