Bengaluru: ACB raid on ex-project director of Nirmithi Kendra finds 1,408% disproportionate assets

The raid on Vasudev R N, the former Project Director of Nirmithi Kendra in Bengaluru Rural, stunned the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after they found he owns 28 houses with most of them on rent.

The ACB officials Saturday said the probe revealed the total value of immovable properties seized are worth Rs 26.78 crore and Rs 3.87 crore worth movable properties were found. The ACB officials also said Vasudev owns Rs 29.15 crore-worth illegal property which amounts to 1,408 per cent of disproportionate assets.

He owns five cars which include Skoda Octavia, Mercedes Benz and Toyota Innova. As much as 925.69 grams of gold ornaments, 9 kg silver ornaments were also found alongside Rs 1.31 crore stashed in various bank accounts.

The ACB in its statement said they are continuing the probe as they are yet to dig out more information about the assets owned by Vasudev.