Bengaluru: Number of AC buses to airport increased following rise in demand

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is gradually increasing the number of AC buses to the airport from different parts of the city after restricting services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vayu Vajra buses of the BMTC, which operate between the Kempegowda International Airport and other parts of the city, had resumed services from July 31 after being stopped owing to the lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19.

“The number of buses operated to Bengaluru International airport has been increased from 45 to 58. However, most of the fleet is still not operational,” a senior BMTC official told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, BMTC reintroduced seven AC buses on the route following public demand. With 860 AC airport buses in its fleet, BMTC is currently operating only 110. “We will keep increasing the number as per the demand,” the official added.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 regular non-AC buses in the city are back on the roads. The bus service to and from the airport had been suspended on April 27 after Karnataka went into its second lockdown.

For the safety of passengers, BMTC announced that tickets for buses plying between various parts of the city and the airport can be booked online. BMTC has also announced digital ticketing wherein commuters are allowed to use any UPI service to pay for the ticket using the QR code.

BMTC’s airport services were shut on March 23 and only reopened on June 3.

Vayu Vajra (Volvo AC buses) run by the BMTC caters to several key locations in Bengaluru. It is also one of the most cost-effective ways to reach the airport. The Vayu Vajra buses charge not more than Rs 336 (including GST) for a trip to Bengaluru airport, which is located in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of the city.