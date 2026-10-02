Bengaluru man left home for a day. Then his father got Rs 90 lakh ransom call

The Bengaluru police rescued the 40-year-old after tracking ransom calls, but conflicting accounts have raised questions over the alleged abduction.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
3 min readBengaluruOct 2, 2026 04:04 PM IST
Bengaluru abduction case, Bengaluru kidnapping case, Bengaluru man kidnapped, Bengaluru WhatsApp ransom calls, Bengaluru staged kidnapping probe, Bengaluru police rescue, ransom demand Karnataka, Karnataka crime news, Indian Express news, Bengaluru crime newsThe man's father received calls on WhatsApp demanding for his son's release. (AI Generated Image)
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For nearly two days, Manohar Patel feared the worst. His son Manish, 40, had left their home in Bengaluru, saying he was headed to Gadag, around 390 km from the Karnataka capital, and would return the next morning.

Instead, Manohar, 62, began receiving WhatsApp calls demanding Rs 90 lakh for his son’s release, along with photographs showing Manish tied to a chair.

The trail eventually led the Bengaluru police to a remote village near Belur in Hassan district, around 180 km from the city, where they found Manish in a house in the early hours of October 1.

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The police have arrested the two men in connection with the incident.

Threat calls

According to a senior police officer, Manish left his home around 8 pm on September 29 after telling Manohar he was going to Gadag for a financial transaction and would return the next morning. However, he did not return as promised.

The next day, Manohar began receiving WhatsApp calls from someone claiming that his son had been abducted. The callers allegedly said Manish was being held captive and demanded Rs 90 lakh for his release.

Also Read | Bengaluru businessman reported ‘abducted’; Andhra Police say they arrested him

Sources say that the caller also sent photos of Manish being tied to a chair and threatened the family with dire consequences if the ransom was not paid.

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Concerned about his son’s safety, Manohar approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and began tracking the mobile number used to make the calls.

Tracking phones

The police initially traced Manish’s mobile phone and subsequently tracked another number used by the alleged abductors. The investigation led police to a remote village near Belur, where they located the house where Manish was staying.

A police team raided the house early Thursday and found Manish with two other men. The police rescued Manish and detained the other two, bringing them to the city.

Also Read | How a Rs 5,000 debt led to graveyard extortion and ‘drug video’ trap in Bengaluru

During questioning, the accused allegedly gave conflicting accounts about the circumstances in which Manish was found there, prompting the police to examine the possibility that the abduction could have been staged to extort money from his father.

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“It is too early to conclude that Manish planned the episode himself. We are investigating whether he was instigated or motivated by someone else,” a senior police officer said, adding that they are also investigating whether anyone else was involved.

The police are also examining the financial circumstances behind the demand for Rs 90 lakh and the role of the two other men.

Further investigation is under way.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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