Bengaluru man left home for a day. Then his father got Rs 90 lakh ransom call

For nearly two days, Manohar Patel feared the worst. His son Manish, 40, had left their home in Bengaluru, saying he was headed to Gadag, around 390 km from the Karnataka capital, and would return the next morning.

Instead, Manohar, 62, began receiving WhatsApp calls demanding Rs 90 lakh for his son’s release, along with photographs showing Manish tied to a chair.

The trail eventually led the Bengaluru police to a remote village near Belur in Hassan district, around 180 km from the city, where they found Manish in a house in the early hours of October 1.

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The police have arrested the two men in connection with the incident.