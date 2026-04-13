Bengaluru college student abducted for Rs 50,000 ransom; rescued in 4 hours

The four arrested men have been identified as Aditya Bonsle alias Aditya Roxie, Shaurya Agarwal, Syed Bilal, and Nikunj, and all of them are associated with the same university. (Express Photo)

Four men, including a former student of a university, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 19-year-old junior student in Bengaluru and demanding Rs 50,000 ransom for his release.

The Bengaluru police said Rishabh Mohanty was allegedly abducted Saturday evening from outside his hostel in BTM Layout 1st Stage. Mohanty is a first-year Bachelor of Management Studies student at Jain Deemed-to-be University and belongs to Odisha.

The abduction was swift. Between 7.50 pm and 8.10 pm, he was allegedly forced into a Tata Tiago car by the group and driven away. However, the police tracked them down after getting to know about the abduction and arrested the four men.