Bengaluru: AAP protests potholes, decorates them with rangoli and offers puja

In a unique protest Wednesday, ‘Pothole Gabba’, members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decorated potholes across 198 wards in the city with rangoli and offered puja.

The party’s start convenor, Prithvi Reddy, said although the state government has spent Rs 20,000 crore in the last five years for repair works, the condition of roads in the city is pathetic.

Stating that accidents and deaths are common tragedies due to potholes, Reddy demanded the government to furnish a white paper with details of the expenditure on roads.

“Government should account for every rupee in the Rs 20,000 crore and furnish a white paper on which roads were the money spent on. How much money was spent on each road and for what work, who was the official who awarded the works and the contractor who carried out the work and what was the guarantee/warranty provided on each of these roads?” Reddy said while addressing the gathering.

He also demanded the government to conduct a court-monitored probe of all “poor quality of works” which Reddy alleged could not have happened without the active support or “blessings” of local MLAs and corporator.

“The role of all such persons must be investigated. I am setting a deadline for the Chief Minister and if this matter is not addressed within 15 days, AAP will approach the court to demand justice,” Reddy said.

The municipal agency lamented that the heavy downpour was the reason why they couldn't fill the potholes.

AAP city president Mohan Dasari said, “The central and state governments are playing with the lives of the common man by increasing fuel and gas prices and potholes across the city can be termed as monuments of corruption.”

Reportedly, 500 potholes were filled by the Bengaluru Traffic Police personnel. The cops were found to be filling the potholes at Byatarayanapura, Kengeri, K R Market, Jalahalli etc.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set September 20 as the deadline to fill potholes which was pushed to October 10. The municipal agency lamented that the heavy downpour was the reason why they couldn’t fill the potholes.