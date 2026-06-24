Bengaluru revenue officer suspended over illegal A-Khatas for 76 properties

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An assistant revenue officer attached to the Bengaluru West City Corporation has been suspended over allegations of issuing ‘A-Khatas’ to about 76 properties illegally in the city, officials said on Tuesday.
Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the officer, K S Manjula, of Herohalli sub-division, as per the report of Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
The suspension order copy cited the report that stated, “This is an extremely serious case of tampering of official records. The properties standing in A’s name in manual registers were put in someone else’s name by creating new khatas, and A-Khatas were created without proper supporting documents and approvals of competent authorities. There is a clear-cut violation of the law, rules, and circulars.”
A-Khata is a legal document and tax register entry certifying that the property complies with all local building by-laws and government regulations. A Khata allows the owner to build, sell, or secure bank loans.
According to the officials, Manjula allegedly issued A-Khatas to 76 properties in an unauthorised layout spread over 4.26 acres located in Herohalli village.
According to the order, the original 4.26-acre land belonged to B H Gangaiah. Following his death in December 2024, his wife, Girija Bai, and daughter Tejaswini G applied for a mutation under inheritance. Instead of transferring Gangaiah’s original electronic property ID, Manjula illegally used Electronic Property Identifications (EPIDs) belonging to entirely different properties and registered owners (such as BEECHBS and Priyadarshini, wife of Krishnappa) to process 76 illegal e-Khata transfers to Gangaiah’s heirs.
The property was under litigation in a civil lawsuit, and the court had ordered it to maintain the status quo.
The GBA report stated that a First Information Report (FIR) needs to be lodged against the officer for illegal creation of property ownership records as well as for creating illegal A-Khatas, thereby causing loss to the public exchequer. It noted that the officer can be booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for falsification of records, cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant.
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