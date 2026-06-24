Bengaluru revenue officer suspended over illegal A-Khatas for 76 properties

According to GBA, the assistant revenue officer allegedly issued A-Khatas to 76 properties in an unauthorised layout spread over 4.26 acres located in Herohalli village. (Credit: AI-generated image)

An assistant revenue officer attached to the Bengaluru West City Corporation has been suspended over allegations of issuing ‘A-Khatas’ to about 76 properties illegally in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the officer, K S Manjula, of Herohalli sub-division, as per the report of Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The suspension order copy cited the report that stated, “This is an extremely serious case of tampering of official records. The properties standing in A’s name in manual registers were put in someone else’s name by creating new khatas, and A-Khatas were created without proper supporting documents and approvals of competent authorities. There is a clear-cut violation of the law, rules, and circulars.”