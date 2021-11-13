Bengaluru transport body to induct 565 BSVI buses by February 2022

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will induct 565 environment-friendly BSVI buses by February 2022. BMTC is procuring the vehicles with the support of the Karnataka government.

BMTC officials inspected the first BSVI bus received from Ashok Leyland in Bengaluru on Saturday. Officials said that BMTC will be the first corporation in the state to introduce BSVI buses.

In addition to this, under the Smart City project, the BMTC will operate 90 non-AC electric buses.

BMTC procures 1,406 buses in 2017-18 and 361 in 2019-20. However, no buses were procured in 2021-21 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Recently, BMTC unveiled Bengaluru’s first electric bus which will run as a part of a feeder service at Namma Metro stations and resolve the last-mile connectivity problems faced by Metro passengers.

As many as 90 electric buses will be leased by the National Thermal Power Corporation Vypar Vidyut Nigam. Transport minister Sriramulu had announced that the process to procure an additional 300 buses will be sped up in the coming days.

Officials had said that JBM Auto Limited will dispatch 90 mini-electric buses at a cost of Rs 130 crore as a part of the project.

Now, the BMTC has a fleet size of 6,400 buses, including 860 AC buses, operating in the Bengaluru city. Many of the buses also cover the route to the Bengaluru airport.