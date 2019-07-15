Bengaluru: 51 corporators honoured for holding regular ward committee meetings

As many as 51 corporators from Bangalore’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were honoured at an event held on Sunday.
They were awarded ‘Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara’ for holding at least four ward committee meetings in the last six months. Some of the corporators had held monthly meetings for all of the six months.
Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, the chief guest at the function, said he was warned against attending a function to award politicians. “But I know there are good people in politics too and it’s our collective responsibility to recognize their good work,” he said. He further reminded the elected representatives that they were public servants and have to uphold the values of the Constitution while performing their duties.
The event was organised by Citizens For Bengaluru (CfB), a civic activist group, in Bengaluru’s iconic Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall.
Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy were also among those feature in the list of awardees.
Full list of awardees (in order of Ward numbers:
Ward No-Ward Name-Corporator
5-Jakkur-Muneendra Kumar K. A.
9-Vidyaranyapura-Kusuma H.
12-Shettihalli-K. Nagabhushan
13-Mallasandra-Lokesh
15-T Dasarahalli-Umadevi Nagaraj
18-Radhakrishna Temple ward-M. Anand
19-Sanjaya Nagara-Indira G.
20-Ganga Nagara-Pramila M.
22-V Nagenahalli-Rajashekar N.
23-Nagawara-Irshad Begum
24-HBR Layout-Anand P.
25-Horamavu-Radhamma Venkatesh
29-Kacharkanahalli-Padmanabha Reddy
40-Doddabidarakallu-Vasudeva S.
44-Marappana Palya-Mahadev M.
45-Malleshwaram-Jayapal N.
47-DevaraJeevanahalli-R. Sampathraj
49-Lingarajapura-Lavanya Ganesh Reddy
50-Benniganahalli-Meenakshi
51-Vijinapura-Raja S.(Bande Raja)
54-Hoodi-A. C. Hariprasad
58-New Tippasandra-Shilpa Abhilash
65-Kadu Malleshwaram-Manjunath Raju G.
67-Nagapura-B. Badregowda
68-Mahalakshmi puram-Keshavamurthy S.
75-Shankaramata-M. Shivaraju
77-Dattatreya Temple-R. S. Satynarayana
78-Pulakeshinagar-Abdul Rakib Jakhir
80-Hoysalanagar-Anand Kumar S.
81-Vignananagar-S.G. Nagaraj
84-Hagadur-S. Uday Kumar
85-Doddanekundi-Shwetha Vijay Kumar
93-Vasanthnagar-S. Sampath Kumar
99-Rajajinagar-G. Krishnamurthy
102-Vrishabhavathi Nagar-S.P. Hemalatha
111-Shantalanagar-M.B. Dwarakanath (Dalu)
112-Dommalur-C.R. Lakshmi Narayan
113-Konena Agrahara-M. Chandrappa Reddy
117-Shanthinagar-P. Sowmya
121-Binnypete-Aishwarya
148-Ejipura-T. Ramachandra
150-Bellandur-Asha Suresh
153-Jayanagar-Gangambike Mallikarjun
167-Yediyur-Poornima Ramesh
173-Jakkasandra-Saraswathamma
174-HSR Layout-Gurumurthy Reddy
177-J.P. Nagar-K.N. Lakshmi Nataraj
179-Shakambari Nagar-M. Malathi
190-Mangammana Palya-Shobha Jagadish Gowda
192-Begur-Anjanappa M.
195-Konanakunte-Shashirekha Jayaram S.
196-Anjanapura-K. Somashekar
Benagluru Development minister and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara lauded the winners for their work and the organisers for setting up such an initiative. “Congratulations to 51 Ward Corporators who were honoured with ‘Namma Samithi Puraskara’ today for their excellent work in their wards. I applaud @citizensforblr for this thoughtful initiative that brings together elected representatives & citizens. #CorporatorNo1,” he tweeted.
