Bengaluru: 51 corporators honoured for holding regular ward committee meetings

As many as 51 corporators from Bangalore’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were honoured at an event held on Sunday.

They were awarded ‘Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara’ for holding at least four ward committee meetings in the last six months. Some of the corporators had held monthly meetings for all of the six months.

Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, the chief guest at the function, said he was warned against attending a function to award politicians. “But I know there are good people in politics too and it’s our collective responsibility to recognize their good work,” he said. He further reminded the elected representatives that they were public servants and have to uphold the values of the Constitution while performing their duties.

The event was organised by Citizens For Bengaluru (CfB), a civic activist group, in Bengaluru’s iconic Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy were also among those feature in the list of awardees.

Full list of awardees (in order of Ward numbers:

Ward No-Ward Name-Corporator

5-Jakkur-Muneendra Kumar K. A.

9-Vidyaranyapura-Kusuma H.

12-Shettihalli-K. Nagabhushan

13-Mallasandra-Lokesh

15-T Dasarahalli-Umadevi Nagaraj

18-Radhakrishna Temple ward-M. Anand

19-Sanjaya Nagara-Indira G.

20-Ganga Nagara-Pramila M.

22-V Nagenahalli-Rajashekar N.

23-Nagawara-Irshad Begum

24-HBR Layout-Anand P.

25-Horamavu-Radhamma Venkatesh

29-Kacharkanahalli-Padmanabha Reddy

40-Doddabidarakallu-Vasudeva S.

44-Marappana Palya-Mahadev M.

45-Malleshwaram-Jayapal N.

47-DevaraJeevanahalli-R. Sampathraj

49-Lingarajapura-Lavanya Ganesh Reddy

50-Benniganahalli-Meenakshi

51-Vijinapura-Raja S.(Bande Raja)

54-Hoodi-A. C. Hariprasad

58-New Tippasandra-Shilpa Abhilash

65-Kadu Malleshwaram-Manjunath Raju G.

67-Nagapura-B. Badregowda

68-Mahalakshmi puram-Keshavamurthy S.

75-Shankaramata-M. Shivaraju

77-Dattatreya Temple-R. S. Satynarayana

78-Pulakeshinagar-Abdul Rakib Jakhir

80-Hoysalanagar-Anand Kumar S.

81-Vignananagar-S.G. Nagaraj

84-Hagadur-S. Uday Kumar

85-Doddanekundi-Shwetha Vijay Kumar

93-Vasanthnagar-S. Sampath Kumar

99-Rajajinagar-G. Krishnamurthy

102-Vrishabhavathi Nagar-S.P. Hemalatha

111-Shantalanagar-M.B. Dwarakanath (Dalu)

112-Dommalur-C.R. Lakshmi Narayan

113-Konena Agrahara-M. Chandrappa Reddy

117-Shanthinagar-P. Sowmya

121-Binnypete-Aishwarya

148-Ejipura-T. Ramachandra

150-Bellandur-Asha Suresh

153-Jayanagar-Gangambike Mallikarjun

167-Yediyur-Poornima Ramesh

173-Jakkasandra-Saraswathamma

174-HSR Layout-Gurumurthy Reddy

177-J.P. Nagar-K.N. Lakshmi Nataraj

179-Shakambari Nagar-M. Malathi

190-Mangammana Palya-Shobha Jagadish Gowda

192-Begur-Anjanappa M.

195-Konanakunte-Shashirekha Jayaram S.

196-Anjanapura-K. Somashekar

Benagluru Development minister and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara lauded the winners for their work and the organisers for setting up such an initiative. “Congratulations to 51 Ward Corporators who were honoured with ‘Namma Samithi Puraskara’ today for their excellent work in their wards. I applaud @citizensforblr for this thoughtful initiative that brings together elected representatives & citizens. #CorporatorNo1,” he tweeted.