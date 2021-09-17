Bengaluru: 5 family members, including 9-month-old baby, found dead in house

Five persons of a family, including a nine-month-old, were found dead in a house in Bengaluru on Friday night, according to West division police.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was found unconscious and was rescued by the police and is now under treatment in a hospital. The girl might have fallen unconscious after starving for almost four days, police said.

According to the investigation, police have found that all four adults allegedly killed themselves by hanging from the ceiling in different rooms after closing all the doors and windows of the house.

“The baby was found dead on the bed. We have sent all the dead bodies for postmortem and the investigation has started,” said Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West).

The incident came to light on Friday. According to the police, the family might have killed themselves four days back. The deceased are identified as Bharathi, 51, Sinchana, 34, Sindhurani, 31, Madhusagar, 25 and a baby (daughter of Sindhurani) and the only surviving girl is the daughter of Sinchana.

The incident came to light only after the arrival of the house owner Halegere Shankar, who is a journalist with a local newspaper and also the husband of Bharathi.

Police said Shankar, who was away for the last few days, came to check on his family members after they were not attending his phone calls.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station and further investigation is going on.