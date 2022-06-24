Bengaluru gets 45 new wards as Karnataka notifies draft delimitation report

Karnataka’s urban development department has published the draft ward delimitation report for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The number of wards in the Bengaluru city limits has increased from 198 to 243. The department has given the public 15 days to file their objections to the proposed delimitation of wards.

The report was published on Thursday even as an eight-week deadline set by the Supreme Court to complete two key formalities that are holding back elections to the municipal corporation is approaching fast. The civic body has been without an elected council since September 2020. The notification is expected to pave the way for holding the elections by early October. The apex court has scheduled the next hearing for July 22.

The draft report can be viewed at http://bbmpdelimitation2022.com, where details are available of the previous wards as well as new wards.

According to the draft report, the Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies now have 14 wards each. Earlier, Rajarajeshwari Nagar had nine wards and Bommanahalli eight. Both constituencies are represented by the ruling BJP.

Three constituencies—Shivajinagar, Chamrajpet and Jayanagar—have lost one ward each; there were seven wards each earlier. Interestingly, all these three constituencies are represented by the Opposition Congress.

The status of Malleswaram, Shanthinagar, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Chikpet, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar constituencies have not changed, while Mahadevapura, Bangalore South have gained five wards each. KR Puram and Dasarahalli have got four new wards each and Byatarayanapura three new wards. Yelahanka has got just one new ward.

A few of the new wards have been named after historical figures, for the first time. The names include Kanneshwara Rama, Veera Madakari, Chanakya, Chatrapati Shivaji, Ranadheera Kantheerava, Veera Sindhura Lakshmana, Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya, Sir M Vishweshwaraiah and Deendayalu.

Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised the delimitation report as “politically motivated”. The party’s working president, Ramalinga Reddy, said that due process was not followed in the delimitation exercise. “In the previous delimitation exercises, revenue officers in each Assembly constituency were involved in drawing up the boundaries of wards. But this time, it did not happen. How did the delimitation committee arrive at these new wards without proper work by a local officer?” he said.