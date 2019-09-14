Bengaluru: 40 people detained in raids on two illegal gambling clubs, Rs 1.17 lakh seized

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested 40 people in raids conducted on two illegal gambling clubs in Bengaluru City on Friday night. The agency also seized an amount of Rs 1.17 lakh in the raids conducted at Sinchana Recreation Association Club and Mass royal Recreation Club.

Police said that based on credible information they raided Sinchana recreation Association Club at Arakere and detained 21 people in Hulimavu Police Station limits. Another raid was conducted on Mass royal recreation club, in Frazer Town police station limit where 19 people were detained.

According to CCB police, while 59 cases of illegal gambling had been detected in 2018, 40 cases have been found until September this year. A Senior CCB officer said, “according to law, gambling played for money is banned. Meanwhile, in the city, people mostly gamble on credit which leads to a serious personal problem.”

The CCB has initiated a crackdown on illegal clubs and discotheques in the last few months across the city. Show-cause notices were issued to 107 pubs, restaurants and discotheques for running live music despite the license being rejected under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order 2005. “Despite their license being rejected under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order 2005, they continued to host live performances and run discotheques. Hence, the notices have been served to a total of 107 pubs, discotheques with the cancellation order. Meanwhile, the management can run their hotels, but without discotheques or live music,” Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (crime) had told Indianexpress.com.

A rave party was also raided in North Bengaluru where more than 200 people including 50 foreigners were detained.