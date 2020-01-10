Bengaluru: 4 cars, bus damaged after BMTC Volvo bus loses control

BMTC Volvo bus lost control and hit four cars and another BMTC bus in Bengaluru. BMTC Volvo bus lost control and hit four cars and another BMTC bus in Bengaluru.

At least four cars and a bus were hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Volvo bus after it lost control on Friday afternoon. No casualties have been reported in the accident.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the accident took place on East End Road in Jayanagar when a BMTC Volvo bus (KA-57-F-0318) was heading to BTM Layout from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The police claimed the bus driver was speeding and failed to control the bus and hit the cars and another BMTC bus.

After the accident, there was a huge traffic jam in and around East end road for an hour till the Jayanagar traffic police cleared the vehicles.

The traffic police have booked a case against the driver for negligent driving. The bus, belonging to depot 25, has been seized by the cops and investigation has been initiatied.

READ | Bengaluru: 2 dead, 12 injured as BMTC bus crashes into bikes, auto-rickshaws

On January 6, two persons were killed and 12 others injured after a BMTC bus crashed into bikes and auto-rickshaws, allegedly as its brakes failed, near Kottigepalya bus stop in Kamakshipalya, West Bengaluru.

After the accident, the police had arrested the bus driver Venkatesh. During interrogation, he claimed he had alerted the depot manager about the brakes of the bus not functioning properly, but was still asked to drive it.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd